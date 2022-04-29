CN2 Latest News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tonight we are in the beautiful Glencairn Gardens talking with the Come-See-Me Festival Chair Elizabeth Williams about events happening this year with the Festival.

CN2 also talking with Chip Grant, son of one of the Festival founders who says the committee has grown from 10 people to 10 team captains and how the festival has grown and changed over the years. Grants speaks about his father Vernon Grant, the artist behind the Kellogg’s Snap Crackle and Pop advertising campaign, saying first he was a father, an artist and a business owner. He says his father was always been involved in promoting Rock Hill and making it a better.

Plus, we learn more about the BBQ Fundraiser “Let’s Bring Amada Down” is raising money for Hungry Heroes this weekend at the Rock Hill National Guard.

