CN2 Digital Dashboard – Strawberry Festival Events & YCSO Warns of Scammers

The13th Annual SC Strawberry Festival has a full line up of events set and they start this weekend with the unveiling of the Festival Poster and ending with the Festival itself on May, Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7. This weekend is the pageant and the Sprint and Stroll race beginning at 8 am Saturday in downtown Fort Mill.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers claiming to be law enforcement officers from its agency requesting money.

Local victims have lost anywhere from $800 to $1,500 from scammers who are using real deputies names.

The Sheriff’s Office says when this phone call comes to you, hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office directly.

