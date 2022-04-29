Arrest Made in Lancaster Christmas Homicide

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department charging Lajohn Devarus Gaither, 35 y/o of Lancaster, with the murder of 41 y/o Marico Lamont Stevens.

Lajohn Devarus Gaither, age 36, of Lancaster has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime in connection to the shooting death of Marico Lamont Stevens early on Christmas Day 2021. A little after 7:30 Christmas morning officers of the Lancaster Police Department were dispatched to a home on East Dunlap Street. They found Stevens slumped over in the driver’s seat of his black 2008 Chrysler 300 parked next to his front porch. Stevens had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased. Stevens was 41 years old.

The scene including Stevens’ home and car was secured. Lancaster Police Department detectives and investigators from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded. The sheriff’s office crime scene unit arrived. The coroner was summoned. Search warrants were obtained. The car was towed from the scene for processing. Crime scene investigators collected multiple items of evidence from the scene and from Stevens’ car.

The case has been investigated by the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force. During the last several months investigators interviewed many people and examined evidence collected from the scene and additional evidence gathered during the investigation. They were able to recreate Stevens’ movements the night before his death and identified people he had been in contact with.

Gaither was developed as a suspect early in the investigation. Earlier this week sufficient evidence had been developed to charge Gaither with the homicide, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Earlier this month investigators with the Task Force were contacted by investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for assistance with a homicide investigation in Spartanburg County. The adult male victim in that case was reported missing after having last been seen leaving a nightclub in Spartanburg County early the morning of April 10, 2022. The victim’s body was discovered a few days later in a remote area of Spartanburg County. He had been shot to death. Gaither was also a suspect in the Spartanburg County homicide, and warrants were obtained charging him with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime in that case.

Gaither was believed to be in Lancaster County. The night of April 19 Task Force investigators along with agents of the United States Marshalls Service and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) located Gaither at a home on North Cleveland Street in Kershaw, and he was taken into custody without incident on the Spartanburg County warrants. Gaither was transferred to the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he remains. His photograph is attached.

Warrants for the Christmas Day Lancaster County homicide were obtained Monday and have been entered as a detainer on Gaither with Spartanburg County. It is unknown when Gaither will be returned to Lancaster County, but it will not be before Gaither’s Spartanburg County charges are resolved or he posts bond on them.

Gaither’s arrest was the result of intensive efforts by multiple law enforcement agencies. Lancaster Police Department Acting Chief Brian Small said, “This arrest is a testament to the hard work of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force. These investigators refused to give up and followed up on every lead they received. I do hope this arrest helps the family of Mr. Stevens begin to heal.”

Sheriff Barry Faile stressed the importance of partnerships and the sharing of information among law enforcement agencies,. “Although this case was never cold, some time has passed since it occurred. Investigators with the Task Force from the city and the county continued turning over rocks until we had enough to charge Gaither,” said Sheriff Faile. “When Spartanburg County called us for help, we learned additional information that furthered the investigation of our case. Everybody including the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Lancaster Police Department, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshalls Service, and SLED worked together to track down Gaither and put him into jail for two violent murders.”

(All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.