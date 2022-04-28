“Let’s Bring Amanda Down” BBQ Fundraiser

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Getting high in the sky for a good cause.

Amanda Riggan with the non-profit, Hungry Heroes will be raised 105 feet in the air this Saturday, April 30th inside a Newport Fire Department bucket truck out front of the Rock Hill National Armory.

Amanda is terribly afraid of heights so she says she needs the community’s help to get her down!

For every $500.00 raised she will get to come down 10 feet.

Firefighters with Newport Fire say you can see the Charlotte skyline from 105 feet in the air.

Again the event is Saturday from 11 A.M. until 2 P.M. at the Rock Hill National Guard Armory.

There will be wood fired Traeger Grilled BBQ for sale, heroes get to eat for free.

The entire community is invited.

You can also donate online or through Venmo and Paypal.

Hungry Heroes goal for this event is $5,000.00.

https://www.facebook.com/hungryheroesbbq