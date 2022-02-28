CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Planning for the future. The York County Council holding a retreat where the council members are talking about the creation of a new Parks Department,  a possible toll bridge and one council member announcing he isn’t seeking re-election.

Plus… after tragedy hit his family, a Rock Hill Firefighter using that pain to reach out to others with the hopes of saving lives.

Also, in CN2 Sports, a wild ride for the remaining tri-county high school basketball teams trying to make it to the state championship. We begin with action on this Monday.

We have those stories and more.

