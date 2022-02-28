RH Firefighter of the Year Starts Non-Profit to Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill Firefighter and paramedic, who was recently named firefighter of the year in the city making it his mission to not only serve his community, but also help veterans and first responders when it comes to suicide awareness.

This coming after his own brother who was a U.S. Marine Veteran took his own life in 2017.

For 21 year old Chase Gladstone, he knew at an early age helping others would be part of his daily routine.

“I have a chance to make a difference everyday”, says Gladstone.

Gladstone is a firefighter 2 and paramedic with the city of Rock Hill.

“I do feel like its my purpose”, says Gladstone.

For Gladstone, this journey didn’t come easy. In 2017 CN2 News interviewed him not long after his brother, Zachary Gladstone took his own life after suffering from PTSD.

“He was in Marine Core deployed to Afghanistan in 2015. He came home in 2015 and was medical discharged. We didn’t know the signs to look for. August 17 of 2017 I came home from high school to find a coroner sitting in my driveway”, says Gladstone.

Now, nearly 5 years later, Gladstone has turned his grief into a way to give back – starting the nonprofit, Stigma 22.

“Its a non-profit suicide foundation in York County. We post statistics, resources within the county, signs to look out for. If you need someone to talk to, we are there to talk to” says Gladstone.

The name, Gladstone says comes from breaking the stigma associated with mental health and the fact roughly 22 veterans a day die by suicide. Gladstone hopes his non profit helps other families recognize the signs he says his family were not aware of.

“The signs can be not wanting to talk, hiding, staying in their room, fidgeting, anxiety, getting into drugs and stuff you know that’s not your child”, says Gladstone.

Gladstone adds although the non-profit focuses on veterans and first responders, it is there to help anyone.

To learn more or if you need help reach out to Stigma 22 on Facebook.

800-273-8255 – National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.