Boyfriend Attacks Girlfriend and Flees With Their Child

On February 27, 2022, at 8:20 p.m., Rock Hill Police responded to 1103 Springdale Road in reference to a domestic dispute that occurred at an apartment located at 1135 Springdale Road.

Officers spoke with the victim who stated her boyfriend, Thaddeus Phillips, had struck her multiple times in the face and head, choked her, and kicked her. Officers could see visible injuries on the victim from the assault. The victim stated Phillips fled in a light-colored van with their child prior to officers arriving. Officers were able to locate the van on Red River Road and initiated a traffic stop. Phillips attempted to flee but crashed into the tree line where he fled on foot with the child. After a search of the area, Phillips and the child were located. Neither Phillips nor the child were injured during the crash.

Thaddeus Phillips, 40 of Rock Hill, was taken into custody and transported to the Rock Hill City Jail for the following charges: Domestic Violence 1st Degree, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Driving under Suspension 1st Offense, and Child Endangerment.

Phillips was also found to be wanted by the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office for other outstanding charges.

