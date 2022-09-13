CN2 Digital Dashboard – Winthrop Among “Best Of” in Colleges and Brattonsville Reunion

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A first for Brattonsville and a highly honored placement for Winthrop University.

Winthrop “Best College” Ranking: US News and World Report released its annual “Best Colleges” guidebook, and for the third year in a row Winthrop University retained its highest ranking yet among public universities in the South.

Winthrop was recognized in categories for its undergraduate business and computer science programs as well as the school’s commitment to veterans, value, undergraduate teaching and the social mobility of our alumni.

A first at Historic Brattonsville. During the annual By the Sweat of Our Brows event this past Saturday, which brought many of the Bratton descendants from out of state, history was made as the descendants gathered together as the Brick House South Carolina Historical Marker was officially unveiled.