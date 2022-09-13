I-77 at Carowinds Interchange Set for Major Upgrade – $85+ Million

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Relief is on its way for commuters in and out of South Carolina at the I-77 interchange at Exit 90, Carowinds Blvd.

In a statement released today, York County has been awarded a grant that will revamp the one of the busiest areas in York County on I-77.

See below to learn more.

CAROWINDS BLVD EXIT TO GET MASSIVE FACELIFT

Sept.12, 2022

York County, SC- One of the busiest areas on I-77 in York County has just been approved for a major upgrade.

The South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank (SCTIB) has awarded York County a grant of $64.3 million. That funding, plus a 25 percent local match will completely revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Blvd (Exit 90). York County’s matching funds will total approximately $21.4 million of the estimated project cost of $85.8 million.

This effort has roots in 2015 when York County first applied to the SCTIB for funding for this and other projects. In 2020, improvements to Exit 82 (Celanese/Cherry Rd), and Exit 85 (Highway 160) were approved. Those projects are currently in the design phase. Additionally, York County opened the new interchange at Exit 88 (Gold Hill Rd) earlier this year. That project was funded through York County’s own ‘Pennies for Progress’ program.

Upgrading and improving the interchanges along the interstate has been a priority for York County as the population boom has continued to stress local roadways. We thank SCTIB board members for recognizing the critical need and importance of this project, and awarding the grant.

At this time, the new interchange has not been designed. The funding for this project must still be approved by the South Carolina DOT Commission, and the Joint Bond Review Committee (JBRC) before it’s finalized.

York County is grateful to State Representative and SCTIB Board Member Gary Simrill for his tireless efforts. We also want to recognize State Senator Michael Johnson, and Fort Mill State Representative Raye Felder for their vision and drive to make this a reality.

State Rep. Simrill said this about the grant award, “Great progress continues for York County with the approval of a $64M Grant for interchange improvements at Carowinds Boulevard. This comes on the heels of the exit 85/Kingsley exit and the exit 82 Rock Hill interchanges. Infrastructure improvements are vital to the continued success and economic prosperity for our area. It has been a privilege to serve on the bank board espousing the needs of our state and community.”

State Rep. Felder added, “I am very encouraged by the actions of the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank to recommend grant funding for exit 90 on I 77. The need is very apparent in order to facilitate the ever-increasing traffic flow on I-77 and the connecting roads including Carowinds Blvd . . .

“I appreciate the members of the Transportation Infrastructure Bank for recognizing this project as priority for York County and South Carolina. Carowinds Boulevard is the first gateway into South Carolina traveling south on I-77. “

York County Council Chair Christi Cox focused on the impact the project will make: “York County appreciates Rep. Simrill’s leadership on the SCTIB Board and applauds the efforts of our entire delegation to gain critical attention to these highly congested interchanges in York County. These improvements will positively impact the lives of thousands of our citizen commuters, and will provide necessary infrastructure to ensure our local businesses can continue to thrive and expand.”