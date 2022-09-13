CN2 Newscast – Nascar Icon Book Signing, Remembering 911, Wrong Way Driver Shatters Lives

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County EMS employee says he helped in the recovery efforts of victims from ground zero on September 11, 2001.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on interstate 77 early this past Sunday morning sadly led to the deaths of 4 people and even more injured.

Author Kyle Petty discussing his life under the Nascar limelight and how you can get a copy of his autographed book.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, The Chester Cylones gave South Pointe a scare, And, the Cleveland Browns Football Team is in town bringing home one of Rock Hill’s own.

We have those stories and more.

