14 Year Old Fort Mill Student Comes Forward – Admits to Writing Threats

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement and the Fort Mill School District sending out emails saying the person responsible for at least 1 of the threatening messages written at Fort Mill High School has come forward. That student – a 14 year old male – says he did not plan to harm anyone, but what unfolded from the bathroom stall graffiti was a lot. Hundreds of concerned families keeping their students home this past Monday. The district says social media not helping the situation. Here’s the districts latest 2 emails to parents:

________________________________________________________________________

Dear Fort Mill School District Family,

I have some positive news to share with you regarding the recent incident at Fort Mill High School. Thanks to the hard work of school and district staff, law enforcement and the support from the community we have identified an individual responsible for one of the messages written last week. The individual came forward after the intense efforts to identify those involved. The individual claimed that they did not intend any actual physical harm to the students or staff at Fort Mill High School however, they will now face school discipline and criminal action.

Law enforcement and district staff will continue the investigation to identify any other individual(s) involved in this incident and we will continue to have increased security measures at this time. We want to thank our community for all the help and support in this process and encourage everyone to continue to report any information that could lead to the identification of any other individual(s) involved. Our tip line can be found on our school and district websites or by following the line here: https://www.fortmillschools.org/tipline

Again, thank you for your patience and support as we resolve this issue.

The Fort Mill School District

______________________________________________________________________

Hello Fort Mill family,

Last week the administration at Fort Mill High received a report of messages written on the wall of a boy’s bathroom implying a potential threat to the school. We are working with law enforcement to investigate the incident and to increase security at Fort Mill High.

At this time, there have been no threats or indications of danger to any other school in the district. Please know that student and staff safety is our top priority.

Please remind your student that forwarding rumors through social media causes unnecessary disruption and fear among our school family. As a reminder, we have a tip line for reporting any legitimate concerns. You can find our tip line on the district and school websites, or by following the link here: https://www.fortmillschools.org/tipline

The district is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible. We ask that anyone with information please contact FMHS School Resource Officer Aiton at (803) 548-2051, Fort Mill High School administration at (803) 548-1900, or use the tip line located on the school and district websites, https://www.fortmillschools.org/tipline.

Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this situation.

The Fort Mill School District