ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill asking everyone to get out and vote for one of its students.

Gold Hill Middle Schooler rising 8th grader, Carolyn Zheng entered a Google competition where she won representing the state of South Carolina, and now could win scholarship money as funding for her school!

Click here to vote. Voting ends tonight, July 12! Click on grade 6-7 and look for South Carolina.

Title of Doodle: How I Care For Myself