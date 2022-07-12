Police Investigate after Man Was Shot While Walking

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Police are asking for help in the investigation of a shooting that took place early this Tuesday morning.

Full Press Release:

Police investigate shooting after car accident

Lancaster, SC (Tuesday, 07/12/2022) Around 12:30 a.m. this morning, Lancaster Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near Barr Street and Wylie Street. Police were informed by the driver that he was transporting a gunshot victim to MUSC-Lancaster. The gunshot victim stated he was walking to a residence on Ferguson Street when he sustained a gunshot wound. The victim stated he flagged down a vehicle driving by. This was the vehicle that was involved in the accident. After the car crash, the victim was flown to another medical facility for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Around 2:00 a.m., while investigating the scene at Ferguson Street, police heard gun shots nearby. Police immediately responded to Pardue Street, where officers discovered three apartments at the Pardue Street Apartment Complex damaged by bullets. No one was injuries reported.

Both incidents are under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department. It is unclear at this time if these incidents are related.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.