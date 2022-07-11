CN2 Sports – From Adidas Three Stripes to RH Sports & Events – Basketball is the name of the game.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – “We got next” That’s what a number of young ladies are saying as a basketball tournament showcasing their skills on the hardwood is underway at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

Adidas Three Stripe Select Basketball wraps up their stay in Rock Hill tonight, July 11, as the ladies took their turn on the court starting this weekend as a number of coaches stayed in town to check them out.

Winthrop Coach Semeka Randall-Lay has finished assembling her staff for the upcoming season with the hiring of Ann Marie Gilbert, who previously served as the head coach at Detroit Mercy during the 2021 season.

