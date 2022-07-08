CN2 Digital Dashboard – State Fair Applications, FREE Shaved Ice and Cadet Goes to the Police Academy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of Digital Dashboard, the State Fair is accepting Exhibitor Applications, The FM Storm Water Department will be handing out FREE Shaved ice and the YC Sheriff’s Office sending a cadet to the police academy.

The SC State Fair returns October 12 – 23 in Columbia and they have now accepting vendor applications. Exhibitor entries are now being accepted until September 1st.

Enter Online Through Sept. 1st. Exhibitors can sign up and view the Exhibit guide online at scstatefair.org/competitions.org. The annual exhibits will show South Carolina’s best in agriculture, arts, crafts, flowers and livestock.



Fort Mill Storm Water Department will be at Steele Street Park on Wednesday, July 13 from 10am to 11:30am giving out free shaved ice. Adding, don’t forget to wear clothes that you can enjoy the splash pad in.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is sending cadet Brandon Waddell on a week long trip to Salem, NC for the cadet police academy. On the scene there you can see Cpl. Tony Bolin, the man in the blue shirt leading a PT run there as an instructor.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.