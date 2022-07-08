Detention Center Job Recruitment Fair Set in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is working to come up with a first of its kind hiring event in an effort to get more correction officers for its detention center.

Next Tuesday, July 12th those interested in a career in law enforcement, particularly a correction officer have the chance to attend at event and be interviewed on the spot.

Doug Barfield with the sheriff’s office says the are in need of correction officers and deputies and this is a chance for someone to get their foot in the door.

Those interested, now as young as 18 can be a correction officer and the starting pay is $45,000 a year.

Criminal histories and driving records will be checked while candidates interview.

Barfield adds the county will soon be getting a new state of the art detention center and those who get hired on and stay with the department long enough with have an opportunity to work at the new center.

The Detention Center Job Recruitment event will be Tuesday, July 12th from 3 PM until 8 PM at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office which is located at 1520 Pageland Highway, Lancaster.

Please bring a form of ID.