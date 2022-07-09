CN2 Digital Dashboard – Saturday, June 9 Events for Moms!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition Mothers have a chance to learn about having a Doula as part of their birthing plan and Southern Yoga Studio is opening their doors for anyone to experience their yoga program. Click on icons in each story for event links.



If you want to learn more about having a Doula, a professional labor assistant, as part of your birthing plan, Doulas on Deck will be hosting an event tomorrow, Saturday, July 9th to give more information and to answer questions.

Doulas on Deck will take pace at noon at the Elite Event Center on Cherry Road in Rock Hill and is designed to help answer your questions when it comes to adding a doula to your birthing team.



Southern Yoga Studio is having it’s grand opening celebration this Saturday from 8 AM to 1 PM. There will be free classes all day, so if you are feeling flexible you can check it out.

Southern Yoga Studio is located in the shopping center on Dilworth Lane – intersection of Herlong and India Hook Road in Rock Hill.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.