CN2 Digital Dashboard – River Hill & Lake Wylie Lions club receives $3,000 for Type 1 diabetes.

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The diabetes 5K Run for Life Committee received a $3,000 donation from York County Council During the June breakfast meeting held at the River Hills Country Club.

York County Councilwoman Allison Love presented the check. The River Hills/Lake Wylie Lions Club hosted the meeting, and the donation will go towards the committee’s goal of sending children with Type 1 diabetes to special camps.

District 2’s Love expressed her pleasure in presenting the donation and thanked the committee for their hard work and dedication.

Outgoing President Ray Williams also expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the significant contribution made by the taxpayers to support the cause.

The River Hills/Lake Wylie Lions Club held its first-ever Diabetes 5K Run for Life event on June 3rd in River Hills, which was a success, according to committee chairman David Allen.

He said they learned a lot and are already planning next year’s event. The committee is grateful for the support of the York County Council and looks forward to continuing their mission of helping children with Type 1 diabetes.

The committee extends its heartfelt gratitude to the York County Council and the River Hills/Lake Wylie Lions Club for their unwavering support.