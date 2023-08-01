TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Girls on the Run is set to begin Lottery Sign-Ups for Girls on the Run, a program that uses running to teach young girls important life skills, will begin accepting lottery sign-ups next week.

The program is open to girls in the 3rd – 8th grade and is available at schools throughout the Tri-County area. Lottery registration will be open from Monday, August 21st through Sunday, August 27th.

Girls on the Run is a fantastic opportunity for young ladies to get involved and learn skills like empowerment, movement, and confidence.