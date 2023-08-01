CN2 Newscast – Trafficking Bill signed, York Convocation, & Buzz at Buford

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Many York County parents traveled to Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday to see South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster sign a new fentanyl trafficking bill.

And, York School District One kicked-off the start of the 2023-2024 school year with it’s annual convocation.

Plus, Jeremy Wynder is back with the second school in our High School football series preview this time going deep into Lancaster county to find out what’s the buzz for one program.

See those stories and more in the August 1st edition of CN2 News.

