CN2 Digital Dashboard – Rental Assistance and AKA’s Empowering Women

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Help is available for those financially strapped due to the impacts of COVID-19 and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is hosting an event on empowering women’s choices.

Those who were financially impacted by COVID-19 may qualify for rental assistance with the help of the SC Stay PLUS program

A trained SC Stay PLUS expert will be available for those who need help with the application process at the Main Library in Rock Hill.

In-person assistance will be available every Thursday from 10 AM to 4 PM on the second floor.

No appointment necessary.



Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority – Eta Alpha Omega Chapter is hosting Empowering Women’s Choices – educating women on Women’s rights, healthcare, and more legislation issues – Multiple legislators will be on the Zoom conversation.

This will take place tonight – Thursday, July 28th starting at 7:30 PM – search the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority – Eta Alpha Chapter on social media for the Zoom link.