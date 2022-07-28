CN2 Picture of The Day – Rainbow Over Andrew Jackson State Park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rainbow over Andrew Jackson State Park in Lancaster County was captured by Park Ranger Laura Ledford and featured on the SC State Park Facebook page.

Andrew Jackson State Park is located on Hwy 521 between Indian Land and the City of Lancaster. The park offers camping, hiking trails, picnic opportunities and a museum.

