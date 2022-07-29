Life House Took Her from Homeless to Homeowner – A Woman’s Journey

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A fresh start at life. That’s what one Rock Hill woman is now experiencing after transitioning out of a homeless shelter, to a place of her own.

She is just one of the many women who have been helped by The Life House Women’s Shelter.

The shelter serves as a place women and children can rest their heads as they work to get back on their feet.

We’ve been following the journey of the ministry.

Cn2’s Renee O’Neil sharing more about how its growing its safe haven.