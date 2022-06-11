CN2 Digital Dashboard – Chester EMS Sees it from Beginning to End and Lancaster County School District Preps in Safety

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County School District continues to prep in safety this summer and from beginning to end, this EMS employee was there for the entire drive.

The Lancaster County School District is spending this summer updating its security plan in

all of its 26 buildings. The district says they put together 4 More Brand New Metal Detectors to keep guns and other weapons out of schools.

sharing this story of the same man who drove Unit 327 home from the factory floor was the same man to drive it over to surplus.

The vehicle had more than 395,000 miles on her and was in-service almost 15 years. Chester EMS says that was in BIG thanks to our county maintenance shop.

New units will be arriving any day now.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.