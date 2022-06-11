CN2 Sports – Going to the Hardwood with Clinton College Head Coach Dee Frazier

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – CN2’s Jeremy Wynder on the floor at JW Martin Gymnasium home of the Clinton College Bears with head men’s Basketball Coach and outgoing Athletics Director Dee Frazier about the future of the College and the NCCAA.

