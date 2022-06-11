CN2 Picture of the Day – Spring Wedding Proposal Captured on Camera

FORT MILL, S.C. (CNW NEWS) – Right place at the Right time.

Kyle recently proposed to Kelsey on the Anne Springs Close Greenway’s scenic Swinging Bridge!

Luckily as Kyle got down on one knee – Professional Photographer Morgan Darden of Morgan Darden Photography just happened to be there to capture the moment.

By the way Kelsey said yes.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us photos from your favorite event email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.