ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bajo Cero San Marcos Ice Cream Shop located off Cherry Road in the shopping center behind Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 1st Anniversary.

This is a local, family owned and operated Mexican themed ice cream shop focused primarily on homemade, all-natural ice cream and other sweet treats.

To celebrate its 1 year anniversary there will be an ice cream eating contest on Saturday, November 5 at the shop at 2 PM, and the celebration will continue throughout the day.