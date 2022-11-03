Lancaster Veterans’ Parade – Saturday, November 5

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Veterans Day Parade is set for Saturday, November 12 at noon.

Parade line up will be on Dunlap Street behind the Historic Courthouse with Step-Off on Main Street at Dunlap.

The parade will march down Main Street and end at the American Legion located at 823 S. Main Street.

Click here to participate https://lancasterveterans.org/events or call their office at 803.283.2469.

If you want to set up as a vendor at the American Legion please contact kristal@lacoso.net