CN2 Digital Dashboard Quilts, BBQ Fundraiser and Teacher of the Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of Digital Dashboard Quilts of Valor Foundation hosting their 300,000th Quilt of Valor event, BBQ sale at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd and Kristin Kunde is Riverwalk’s High School Teacher of the Year!

The Quilts of Valor Foundation and the Old Glory Quilters of Rock Hill hosting their 300,000th Quilt of Valor for the month of April. The ceremony took place this past Saturday, April 23rd at Adnah Church in Rock Hill. The National Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003.

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd hosted a drive-thru BBQ, selling meat by the pound or by the plate for $10 each this past weekend benefitting the York School District One Foundation and York County’s Habitat for Humanity. The sale will take place at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.

Kristin Kunde has been named as Riverwalk Academy’s High School Teacher of the Year. She was nominated by several colleagues who say she puts 100% effort into every task and does not settle with things being halfway done or incomplete. Earlier this week Riverway Academy named its Elementary and Middle School Teachers of the Year.