Digital Dashboard – Mayor’s Frog Jump Winner Jumps 67ft. and City of Tega Cay First Concert

In tonight’s CN2 Digital Dashboard – The Mayor’s Frog Jump winner is up to 67 feet and The City of Tega Cay kicked off its first concert of the season!



Congratulations to 8 year-old Zoe and her frog Rocky for their win in the Mayor’s Frog Jump Competition over the weekend. Rocky jumped 67 feet in the Jump which is part of the Come-See-Me Festival events.

The City of Tega Cay kicked off its first Model A Brewing Concert of the season this past Saturday and they’re calling it a hit! Adding they will see everyone on May 21st for the next concert!

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority