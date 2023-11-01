CN2 Business Spotlight – Project Lean Nation Now Open

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you are not a fan of cooking or struggle with making healthy food choices.

A new business in Fort Mill may have some answers for you. That tops tonight’s CN2 Business Spotlight.

Project Lean Nation near Fort Mill’s Baxter Village on highway 160 is offering new food options.

The company says it wants its clients to reach their health goals through healthy and nutritious foods and offers prepared meals, shakes, coaching, consolations, and more.

They recently held a grand opening helping to support the local non-profit, Nothing Pink.

They say a membership program is available that offers extra benefits, but a membership is not required to try out meals, shakes, and supplements from the brand.

CN2’s Business Spotlight is brought to you by Craig Wilkerson Attorney at Law, knowledge is power know your rights.