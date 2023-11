LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC Lancaster celebrating the school’s scholarship recipients for the year.

The luncheon is one of USC Lancaster‘s annual events where they celebrate the school’s and students’ accomplishments.

250 people attended the luncheon with 160 of those being scholarship recipients. More than $300,000 has been give out this year to those scholarship recipients.

USC Lancaster also mentioned that they were named the #1 two-year school in the state for the 7th year in a row.