Picture of the Day – Are you seeing double?

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For our latest Picture of the Day the Chester County Sheriff’s Office sharing some Halloween Fun saying “Are you seeing double? Cause we are!”

Sergeant Victoria Crowley’s twin, Layla, stopped by the office with an amazing Halloween costume. Adding they couldn’t believe their eyes! The resemblance is uncanny.

