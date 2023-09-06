CN2 Business Spotlight – Carbon Recall

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With many people starting to move to electric when it comes to vehicles, some are looking for similar opportunities for their homes. The business Carbon Recall is here to help during CN2’s latest Business Spotlight.

Carbon Recall is a solar panel installation company where they come out to businesses and homes for installation projects.

They are based in Georgia but have locations here in the Carolinas and say many people don’t know the advantages there are when it comes to going solar.

If you are looking to go solar or want to learn more, you can do so by visiting their website.

Related Stories: CN2 Business Spotlight – Bubbly Paws Self Service Dog Wash and Grooming

CN2’s Business Spotlight is brought to you by Craig Wilkerson Attorney at Law, knowledge is power know your rights.