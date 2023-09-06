CN2 Picture of The Day – Fort Mill United Girls

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On CN2’s latest Picture of The Day Winthrop Women’s Soccer not only had a great win against South Carolina State, beating them 7-5, but they also welcomed young ladies from Fort Mill United.

The Girls got to escort the players onto the field for their pre-game introduction and they got to play a game on the field during halftime.

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day? Just email it to CN2.

Related Stories: CN2 Picture of The Day – Life House Women’s Shelter

CN2’s Picture of the Day is sponsored by Full Spectrum Plumbing, “Your Trusted Rock Hill Plumbing Service.”