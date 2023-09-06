Clover schools implement “Gavin’s Law” to protect students

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Gavin’s Law, created by South Carolina Representative Brandon Guffey is making its way into school districts in the state.

The goal is to educate students and parents about the dangers of sextortion.

The law was created and signed by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster earlier in the summer after Guffey’s son, Gavin became a victim to the crime and died by suicide in 2022. Since then, Guffey has made it his mission to help other teens.

The Clover School District taking steps to raise awareness about the crime that usually begins online when someone pretends to be someone else then blackmails them using sexually explicit images or videos.

The Clover School District says students will start seeing posters and announcements about Gavin’s Law in the coming days.

The district wants parents to know they and their child can speak up and seek help.

At Clover School District’s recent board meeting, student, David Graves presented Representative Guffey with a sign with the logo of the Less Than Three Foundation.

Gavin’s Law requires school districts to inform students and parents about the law. It also makes Sextortion a felony offense and an aggravated felony if the victim is a minor, vulnerable adult, or if the victim suffers bodily injury or death directly related to the crime, according to the law.

If you think your child is a victim of sextortion you can report the incident to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tip line and the FBI’s internet Crime Complaint Center.

The district also encourages parents or students who believe they may be a victim to call their local law enforcement or dial 911.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988. You can call or Text.

