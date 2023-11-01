CN2 at the Movies: The Marsh King’s Daughter

FEAR THE PAST OR FACE IT.

Based on the international bestselling, award-winning psychological suspense novel The Marsh King’s Daughter by Karen Dionne, Helena Pelletier leads an ideal life with a great husband and a young daughter, but she is hiding a dark secret within: that her father is the infamous ‘Marsh King,’ the man who kidnapped her Mother as a teen, and that she was the product of the relationship between captive and tormentor. Helena has lived in the wilderness for 12 years, in a life carefully controlled by her kidnapper/father Jacob, until he is caught and sent to prison. When Jacob escapes from prison unexpectedly, sensing the danger this monster poses for her husband and young daughter, Helena must confront her secret past and use the tools he equipped her with to hunt him down. – Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions