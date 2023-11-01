Grand opening of Allison Creek Park welcomes new activities to York County

YORK, S.C. (CN2 News) – Communities members and beyond are invited to check out the new Allison Creek Park in York County.

The grand opening will be held on Thursday, November 2nd at 2499 Viesta Road in York County from 4 PM until 7 PM. Celebration speakers begin at 5 PM.

The 160-acre park feat ures a variety of recreational activities including; fishing, boating, RV and camping sites, hiking trails, picnic pads, and an inclusive playground for children.

Management says, “the new park is the fruit of a long partnership between Duke Energy and York County. We’re excited to see this long-anticipated project become a reality for our citizens to enjoy.”

