Clover School District Shares Plans on What the 2020-2021 School Year Will Look Like

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Clover School District is also sharing details on how the traditional brick and mortar schools will operate in the upcoming school year.

DHEC determines if a South Carolina county is in a low, medium or high spread category when it comes to the spread of the Coronavirus. Because of that, the Clover School District developed three different models in which to operate.

School leaders say based on information from DHEC, at this time, the Clover School District will open the school year using a hybrid model.

In the video above, you’ll hear more from Clover’s Superintendent, Dr. Shelia Quinn, breaking down what this model looks like for families.

Dr. Quinn says the district will continue to provide meal services at breakfast and lunch during the hybrid model. She says safety protocols for serving meals will be in place such as grab-and-go breakfast meals as well as pre-packaged meals during lunch and students will eat in classrooms.

School will start back August 3rd for staff and August 10th for students. The first week back will be a staggered entry only to slowly bring students back on campus — details will come from your child’s school.

