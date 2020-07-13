USC Lancaster Releases the School’s Re-opening Plan

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The University of South Carolina at Lancaster says it will re-open for in-person classes on August 20th.

The campus says face coverings will be required on-campus and physical distancing will be encouraged.

The semester will be offered in an accelerated format, with in-person instruction ending on November 24th.

In addition, classes will be held on many traditional holidays and breaks in order to allow for the semester to end earlier than usual.

Classes will be held remotely on Labor Day, General Election Day and Fall break will also be canceled with face-to face instruction being held in October.

USC Lancaster says this schedule also aligns with that of University of South Carolina’s main campus in Columbia.