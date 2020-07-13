Rock Hill Police Have New Updates on July 4th Shooting on Bynum Avenue

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Police responded to the the 200 block of Bynum Avenue on July 4th at 11:37 P.M. in reference to a shooting incident with a victim.

Upon arriving on the scene officer found a 19-year-old female victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. EMS responded and transported the victim to Piedmont Medical Center.

While on the scene, officers also learned of a second victim, that has also been transported to Piedmont Medical.

The second victim was also a 19-year-old who’d suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, chest and wrist. The officers made contact with the second victim.

On Saturday, July 11th, the female victim succumbed to her injuries.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this incident as a Homicide.