Clinton Connextion developing leaders with Community Voices Program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Clinton Connextion Action Plan recently naming it’s first round of ambassadors. They will represent the strategy as part of its Community Voices Program.

The goal of the program being to support community residents by providing them with leadership development and training.

The first cohort for this grassroots leadership academy consists of 10 ambassadors who will learn enough to begin proposing solutions of their own that aim to address issues facing the Clinton Connextion action plan.

Clinton Connextion officials say these ambassadors will graduate from the program after completing 7 training sessions, with the hope being they’ll return to their communities and inspire others to work towards change in Rock Hill’s South Side.