Rock Hill continues finance award winning streak for 30th year in a row

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill winning the certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for the 30th year in a row.

City officials say the certificate given out by the Government Finance Officers Association, goes to local governments who go beyond the minimum requirements when preparing comprehensive annual financial reports.

The idea behind the award being to promote transparency and full disclosure for all financial reporting.

Rock Hill officials say the introduction of the award has changed the financial team’s approach to completing annual financial reports,

Instead of only completing general purpose financial statements and audit opinions, the team now also adds a management discussion and analysis to its report, as a way to help readers understand what the documents are saying.

The financial team says it’s already submitted it’s latest annual report for review by the government finance officers association,

Although it will take at least another eight months of being judged before Rock Hill knows if it won the award for a 31st time.