S.C. Rep. Brandon Guffey’s “Sextortion” Bill makes move on House floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Representative for District 48, Brandon Guffey made an emotional plea to his fellow lawmakers on Wednesday at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia to vote yes to a bill he introduced that would raise awareness and create penalties for the crime, Sextortion.

This comes after Guffey’s 17 year old son, Gavin died by suicide in the summer of 2022.

Guffey later found out Gavin fell victim to the crime.

FBI officials say is increasing among children and teens online as criminals work to extort victims over intimate photos or videos.

In Guffey’s proposed bill, school districts will be required to inform all students and facility about the new bill, educating them about the crime, plus criminals would be held accountable.

Representative Guffey says although the bill passed the House today, it will not become law right now since this session is coming to an end. Regardless he says this is a great start to save lives and make change.

The South Carolina Senate will take the bill up next session and he’s confident it will pass. He adds there could be other amendments.

During session Guffey read aloud names of other teens he’s been made aware of who have died by suicide as a result of sextortion.

He wants to remind anyone who may be a victim, its ok to speak out, there is help.

As for Gavin’s case, Guffey says one arrest has been made and Homeland Security continues to investigate.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil made the trip to Columbia and has more from Guffey.