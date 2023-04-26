Stars & Strikes coming to Rock Hill’s Galleria

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Warren Norman Company is announcing the newest tenant at the Galleria, located at 2225 Dave Lyle Blvd, will be Stars and Strikes, a bowling bar and restaurant that offers entertainment for the whole family.

Warren Norman Company is excited to announce that Stars & Strikes, LLC is coming to Rock Hill! The +/- 45,000 sf State-of-the-Art Entertainment Facility will be located in the Galleria Mall, at 2225 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill, SC. Stars & Strikes, LLC will be joining Belk, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and The Office Gym (recently opened) as an anchor of the development. Other tenants include Hot Topic, Showmar’s, Hibbett Sports, Rue 21, Foot Locker, Bath & Body Works, Kay Jewelers, Shoe Dept., and many more. The Galleria Mall is in convenient proximity to Academy Sports, Sam’s Club, and Interstate 77. With a lot size of over 55 acres less than 30 minutes from Charlotte, NC, and a building spanning over 700,000 SF, forward thinking tenants are seeing the possibilities as redevelopment plans are being explored!

Stars & Strikes has proven to be a successful venture in 16 surrounding locations across 5 states. Opening their 17th location will bring to Rock Hill an all-inclusive entertainment experience for the whole family. Offering attractions such as Arcade Games, Axe Throwing, Bumper Cars, Laser Tag, Virtual Reality, State-of-the-Art Bowling Lanes, in addition to a Bar and Restaurant offering healthy choices along with classic American favorites, there is truly something for everyone!

Stars & Strikes has a reputation of delivering unforgettably fun birthday parties for kids of all ages, being consistently voted #1 in this category, all while keeping it simple and affordable for parents!

“A family-owned business with family values”, Stars & Strikes is right down Warren Norman Company’s lane. “Stars and Strikes is truly a unique place where friends, family, and fun come together to make lasting memories.” At Stars and Strikes, the focus is to ensure their guests have a great time as they strive to create an exciting environment, where all can come to relax, have fun, and be treated to outstanding service, and ultimately leave with a smile on their face!

An employer of 1,500 people throughout the Southeast, Stars & Strikes is excited to be an active member of the Rock Hill Community, bringing over 100 jobs to Rock Hill. Interviews will begin in the near future as most positions will be filled locally.

“We want to create a space where families can come and spend quality time together,” said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. “Whether you’re looking for a fun outing with the kids or a night out with friends, Stars and Strikes has something for everyone.”

Regarding the 10-year agreement, Warren Norman raved, “We are extremely excited about the signing of Stars & Strikes Entertainment for the Galleria Mall. Since our purchase of this mall in late 2019, we’ve been focused on landing quality anchors, and Stars & Strikes fits our criteria. They are a family-centered, family-owned company that we believe will serve the entertainment needs for Rock Hill and the surrounding area for many years to come. We have future plans to transform this mall. With the signing of Dick’s Sporting Goods and Stars & Strikes, we now have cornerstone-quality anchors that will eventually allow us to achieve our long-term goals for the Galleria Mall and the surrounding property.”

For more information in regard to retail or office space available for lease, please call (803) 366-8141 or visit www.WarrenNorman.com