ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Low incomes, little access to healthy foods and limited economic development are just a few of the reasons the Clinton Connextion Action plan was created in Rock Hill.

Its a concept to revitalize the Southside of the city. The project is celebrating a year this week and announcing what’s next.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil sharing more of those updates and how the community there is already seeing a change.