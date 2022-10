COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The South Carolina State Fair returns to Columbia and fair lovers have through October 23rd to experience it.

This year’s theme is “To the Fair and Beyond”, celebrating the experiences, traditions and impact the fair creates every October and year-round.

In the interview above, CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil talks with Nancy Smith with the SC State Fair and what to expect!

State Fair Video Courtesy: As Told By Agency