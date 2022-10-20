CN2 Newscast – Drug and Firearm Trafficking, Clinton Connextion, and Catawba Park Opening

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrested a documented gang member on multiple drug and weapon charges after executing a search warrant at an apartment.

The Clinton Connection Action plan was created in Rock Hill to help revitalize the Southside of the City. The project is celebrating a one year anniversary this week and announcing what’s next.

Parts of the Tri-County are under a freeze warning as our area is suppose to get some of the coldest weather in nearly 6 months.

After 15 years of waiting, a new Tega Cay park has officially opened. The idea for Catawba Park started in 2005 and leaders say if it weren’t for partnerships with duke energy and springs industries it would still just be an idea.

We have those stories and more.