City of Rock Hill works to bring affordable units to homeless families

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Office of Housing and Community Development with the City of Rock Hill is hoping to revamp an old home and turning it into a place for those who are homeless.

The plan is for 405 West Main Street to become four permeant supportive housing units. City leaders say the existing structure will be partially demolished, leaving the primary living structure intact to turn into two housing units.

Those who are chronically homeless in the community and can’t afford market-rate rent will have the chance to live in these units, paying rent at only 30 percent of their income and a supporting agency also helps them along the way.

This location is close to bus stops and downtown, making it a prime location for those in need.

Right now, the city has two other supportive housing units. Currently a mother and her son live in one and another is in the process of being rehabbed thanks to a donation in honor of the late Jack Holiday.

The area still has to pass a rezoning request before the demolition begins.

More information about the project from the city of Rock Hill:

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) in partnership with Family Trust Federal Credit Union, have received a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP). This grant provides funding to develop or rehabilitate affordable housing for low-and-moderate income families. The HDC received $539,148 in grant funding and $137,326 in financing from Family Trust Federal Credit Union.