$1.6 Million coming to York Tech in Federal Grants

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Technical College getting a $1.6 million dollar grant from the Federal Government. York Tech’s president says the money will spark innovation and ignite careers.

The millions of dollars coming to York Technical College is from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce through its Department of Economic Development. The money will help York Tech with workforce development and job creation in the industrial sector.

An area that sees a lot of technology. Everywhere you turn on York Tech’s campus you will see plenty of high-tech tools.

The school has 11 Automowers, robots that will cut the grass on their own. Plus, York Technical College also uses a wireless irrigation system that allows the grounds crew to see what’s going on from their phones, computers, or even when they are off campus.

York Tech also uses technology in its Health and Safety program, giving students the opportunity to work on life-like manikins.